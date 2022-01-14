Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report sales of $63.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.60 million. Telos reported sales of $44.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $241.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telos in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,545. Telos has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $911.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.