Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 76.46% from the company’s previous close.

TVE stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21.

