Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. 5,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,477. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

