Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $79.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

