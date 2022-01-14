Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRNO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.29.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.53. 5,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,528. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

