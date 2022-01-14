Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Boosted by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 45.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,033.97. The stock had a trading volume of 590,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,548,982. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 333.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,061.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $868.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.