Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $22,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 195,715 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 160.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 94,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,191 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.92 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

