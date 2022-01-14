The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Lowered by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.