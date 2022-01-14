The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKGFY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

