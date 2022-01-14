The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,429 ($73.69) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 4,555 ($61.83). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($62.98) to GBX 4,120 ($55.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($67.19) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($71.40) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($60.54) to GBX 4,700 ($63.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($69.23) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,095 ($69.16).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,562 ($61.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,573.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,619.45. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,053 ($55.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,232 ($71.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

