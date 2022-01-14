The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Boosted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.41.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $182.97 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.28. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

