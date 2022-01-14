The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of GRX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

