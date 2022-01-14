The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €51.50 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €51.50 ($58.52) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($80.40) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.02 ($69.34).

Shares of BN stock traded up €0.69 ($0.78) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €57.50 ($65.34). 2,559,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €55.38 and its 200-day moving average is €58.24. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

