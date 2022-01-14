The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.05.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $55.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 205,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 81,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.