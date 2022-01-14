The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €32.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($39.32) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.41 ($40.24).

UN01 opened at €40.12 ($45.59) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.33. Uniper has a 12-month low of €28.24 ($32.09) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.09.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

