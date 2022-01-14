The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 1,438.5% in December

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,438.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of GF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,826. The New Germany Fund has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $4.9188 per share. This represents a yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GF. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 255,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

