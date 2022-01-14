The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 94.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 237.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 262.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $317.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.73.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

