The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 978.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

