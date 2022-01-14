The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 978.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.