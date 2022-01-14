ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Get ThredUp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 48,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $907,303.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock worth $34,892,748.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ThredUp by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $64,309,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 613,762 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after buying an additional 453,430 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThredUp (TDUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.