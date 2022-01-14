thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €15.85 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.54 ($15.39).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €10.76 ($12.22). 2,801,122 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.12. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

