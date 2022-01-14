Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $26.98. 3,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.52% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

