Titan Capital Management LLC CA Invests $8.24 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 7.4% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after buying an additional 344,143 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.39 during trading hours on Friday. 34,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,771. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.