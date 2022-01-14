Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Update

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 100,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TOMDF stock opened at 0.06 on Friday. Todos Medical has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.04.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

