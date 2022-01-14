Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TXG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.47.
TSE:TXG opened at C$12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.72. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$19.08.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.