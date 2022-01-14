Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.47.

TSE:TXG opened at C$12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.72. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$19.08.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

