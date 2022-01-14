Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 51,023 Shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) by 104.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Thimble Point Acquisition were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thimble Point Acquisition by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,715,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,021 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $13,885,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $11,856,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,353,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000.

Shares of THMA stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

