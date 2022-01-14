Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,993 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 558,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,482,000 after purchasing an additional 79,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

Shares of RL opened at $117.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average of $117.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $99.92 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

