Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,813 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,592,000 after purchasing an additional 419,209 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in IAA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,916 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in IAA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,668,000 after acquiring an additional 69,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IAA by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after acquiring an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in IAA by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAA. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE IAA opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

