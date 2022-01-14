Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 393 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,416,000 after purchasing an additional 188,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

