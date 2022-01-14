Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 473 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

AFG stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

