Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 476.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 20,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,078. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

