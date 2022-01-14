Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. The firm had revenue of $111.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at $1,247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.8% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,910 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the period. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.70.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

