Tranchess (CHESS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $33.54 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00004097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $101.24 million and approximately $33.54 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,213,209 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

