TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RNW has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.55.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of RNW opened at C$16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.71. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.84.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.