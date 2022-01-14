TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.85.

TSE TA opened at C$13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.10 and a 12 month high of C$14.75.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

