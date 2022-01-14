TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$320.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$319.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

TSE:TGL opened at C$4.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.97. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.56.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

