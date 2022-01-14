Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sells $783,457.92 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $783,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TMCI stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.