Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 50,000 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $82.13. 12,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,965. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.48. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.