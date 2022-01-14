Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 112,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. 9.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of HRZN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.41. 110,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $335.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

