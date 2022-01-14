Tredje AP fonden Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

