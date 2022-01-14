Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

DLTR stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

