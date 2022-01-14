Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 11.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $50,177,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.08.

NYSE HUBS traded down $15.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,541. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.43 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.