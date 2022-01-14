Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.44.

VRSK stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.25. 4,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,849. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.