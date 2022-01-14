Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading Down 0.8%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 514 ($6.98) and last traded at GBX 516 ($7.00). Approximately 121,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 186,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($7.06).

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 576.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 678.51. The company has a market capitalization of £789.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.77.

Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

