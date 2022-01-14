Tri Pointe Homes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,442% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 call options.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.23.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

