TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $215.83. 66,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,304. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.61. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

