TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases 363 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,864,000 after buying an additional 1,489,554 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,271,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 386,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.23. 13,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,539. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.96 and a twelve month high of $92.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

