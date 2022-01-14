TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.8% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $246.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of -823.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.41 and a 200 day moving average of $225.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.70.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.