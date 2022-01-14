Tristel (LON:TSTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $405.00

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 405 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 405 ($5.50), with a volume of 33390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412.50 ($5.60).

The stock has a market cap of £191.10 million and a PE ratio of 65.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 454.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 549.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Get Tristel alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,460 ($19,628.07). Also, insider Elizabeth Dixon bought 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £37,798.31 ($51,307.60). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,621.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.