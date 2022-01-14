TROY (TROY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.01 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. TROY has a total market capitalization of $73.94 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.80 or 0.07609361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,055.34 or 0.99513140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008184 BTC.

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

