Truist Cuts SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $39.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $387.72 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.34.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.62. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 87.03%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.